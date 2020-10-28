Difference between revisions of "Eish"

Eish is a word used to express emotions including sad surprise, shock, annoyance, disbelief, regret, empathy for sad news, disapproval, and horror. It is sometimes used to express excitement.

Origin

It's not clear what the origin of the word is but there are claims that it is derived from Xhosa in South Africa. The word is common in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and other countries in the region.

Eish Pronounciation