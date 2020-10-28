|description="Eish is a word used to express emotions including sad surprise, shock, annoyance, disbelief, regret, empathy for sad news, disapproval, and horror. It is sometimes used to express excitement."

The example below depicts the 'resignation' emotion someone expressed upon learning the possible involvement of the first family in gold smuggling in Zimbabwe.<ref name="twt281020">cnhwiza, [https://twitter.com/cnhizwa/status/1321358260318937088 This country so, eish], ''Twitter, Retrieved: 28 October 2020''</ref>

The word often trends on social media as users of the platforms use it to express the wide range of emotions associated with it.

'''Eish''' is a word used to express emotions including sad surprise, shock, annoyance, disbelief, regret, empathy for sad news, disapproval, and horror. It is sometimes used to express excitement.

Eish

Origin

It's not clear what the origin of the word is but there are claims that it is derived from Xhosa in South Africa. The word is common in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and other countries in the region.

Eish Pronounciation

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Eish_Pronounciation.mp3

Trending on Social Media

