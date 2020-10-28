Difference between revisions of "Eish"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Eish''' is a word used to express emotions including sad surprise, shock, annoyance, disbelief, regret, empathy for sad news, disapproval, and horror. It is sometimes used...")
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
'''Eish''' is a word used to express emotions including sad surprise, shock, annoyance, disbelief, regret, empathy for sad news, disapproval, and horror. It is sometimes used to express excitement.
'''Eish''' is a word used to express emotions including sad surprise, shock, annoyance, disbelief, regret, empathy for sad news, disapproval, and horror. It is sometimes used to express excitement.
|Line 6:
|Line 7:
==Eish Pronounciation==
==Eish Pronounciation==
[[File:Eish Pronounciation.mp3]]
[[File:Eish Pronounciation.mp3]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Word Meanings]]
[[Category:Word Meanings]]
Latest revision as of 11:31, 28 October 2020
Eish is a word used to express emotions including sad surprise, shock, annoyance, disbelief, regret, empathy for sad news, disapproval, and horror. It is sometimes used to express excitement.
Origin
It's not clear what the origin of the word is but there are claims that it is derived from Xhosa in South Africa. The word is common in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and other countries in the region.
Eish Pronounciation
Trending on Social Media
The word often trends on social media as users of the platforms use it to express the wide range of emotions associated with it.
The example below depicts the 'resignation' emotion someone expressed upon learning the possible involvement of the first family in gold smuggling in Zimbabwe.[1]
References
- ↑ cnhwiza, This country so, eish, Twitter, Retrieved: 28 October 2020