Difference between revisions of "Ejike Mbaka"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Father '''Ejike Camillus Anthony Ebenezer Mbaka''' is a Nigerian Catholic priest, founder and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu. ==Back...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 19:42, 30 April 2021
Father Ejike Camillus Anthony Ebenezer Mbaka is a Nigerian Catholic priest, founder and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu.
Background
Fr. Mbaka is the only son in his family. His father was against Father Mbaka's decision to become a priest.[1]
Parents
Father Mbaka's father was Chief Humphrey Ogbuefi Mbaka and his mother is Mrs Felicia Mbaka.[1] Both of Father Mbaka's parents are from Amata Ituku in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The Ogbuefi Mbaka family are known for having special talent in tapping palm wine in the Ituku community.[1]
Education
He did his secondary school education at St. Vincent’s secondary School Agbogugn in Awgu L.G.A of Enugu state, he proceeded to Seat of Wisdom Seminary Owerri and St Joseph’s Ikot Ekpene for his training, and nurturing to the priesthood.[1]
Priesthood
Ejike Mbaka was ordained a priest of the Holy Roman Catholic Church on July 29, 1995. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was posted to the Holy Ghost Cathedral, the headquarters of Catholic Church in Enugu Diocese as the Assistant Diocesan Administration.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Biography of Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, rexchimex, Published: June 1, 2016, Retrieved: April 30, 2021 Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; name "R" defined multiple times with different content