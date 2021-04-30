Shehu said Father Ejike Mbaka had asked for a meeting and came with three contractors. Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support but Buhari turned him down.<ref name="SR">[http://saharareporters.com/2021/04/30/breaking-father-mbaka-asked-buhari-contracts-compensation-was-rebuffed%E2%80%94-presidency BREAKING: Father Mbaka Asked Buhari For Contracts As Compensation But Was Rebuffed— Presidency], ''Sahara Reporters'', Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>

Father Ejike Camillus Anthony Ebenezer Mbaka is a Nigerian Catholic priest, founder and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu.

Background

Fr. Mbaka is the only son in his family. His father was against Father Mbaka's decision to become a priest.[1]

Parents

Father Mbaka's father was Chief Humphrey Ogbuefi Mbaka and his mother is Mrs Felicia Mbaka.[2] Both of Father Mbaka's parents are from Amata Ituku in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The Ogbuefi Mbaka family are known for having special talent in tapping palm wine in the Ituku community.[1]

Education

He did his secondary school education at St. Vincent’s secondary School Agbogugn in Awgu L.G.A of Enugu state, he proceeded to Seat of Wisdom Seminary Owerri and St Joseph’s Ikot Ekpene for his training, and nurturing to the priesthood.[1]

Priesthood

Ejike Mbaka was ordained a priest of the Holy Roman Catholic Church on July 29, 1995. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was posted to the Holy Ghost Cathedral, the headquarters of Catholic Church in Enugu Diocese as the Assistant Diocesan Administration.[1]

Muhammadu Buhari Criticism

On Wednesday 28 April 2021, Fr. Ejike Mbaka said God was angry with President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged inaction on the widespread killings across Nigeria.

Father Mbaka asked the National Assembly to impeach Buhari if he failed to resign. Reacting in a statement on 30 April 2021, Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesman said Father Mbaka who had previously supported Buhari two times to win the Presidency had made a U-turn because he was bitter.

Shehu said Father Ejike Mbaka had asked for a meeting and came with three contractors. Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support but Buhari turned him down.[3]