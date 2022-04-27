Pindula

{{Infobox person
| pre-nominals       =
| name               = El Gringo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| post-nominals      =
| image...
El Gringo
El Gringo Biography
BornTatenda
Known forBeing an entrepreneur


El Gringo real name Tatenda is a Zimbabwean entreprenuer based in South Africa.

Background

El Gringo was born in 1996. He grew up in Banket and came in Harare.[1]

Wife

On 16 October 2021, El Gringo got married to Kelly. According to various publications, the cost of the wedding was more than USD$25 000.[2]

Businesses

El Gringo said he is a self-taught software engineer. He said he developed a desire for software engineering after he was approached by someone in South Africa to develop software. He said that is when he got his first million.[1]

Net Worth

Speaking to Phathisani Sibanda in April 2022, El Gringo said he had a net worth of R10 million.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Zc Podcast Episode 1 : El Gringo talk about Dj Towers, Passion Java, Slay Queens & Fake Mbingas, YouTube, Published: Retrieved: April 27, 2022
  2. Nkoe, Watch: El Gringo and Kelly’s USD 25 000 Wedding, Gambakwe Media, Published: October 17, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2022
  3. Cite error: Invalid <ref> tag; no text was provided for refs named YT
