|El Gringo
|Born
|Tatenda
|Known for
|Being an entrepreneur
El Gringo real name Tatenda is a Zimbabwean entreprenuer based in South Africa.
Background
El Gringo was born in 1996. He grew up in Banket and came in Harare.[1]
Wife
On 16 October 2021, El Gringo got married to Kelly. According to various publications, the cost of the wedding was more than USD$25 000.[2]
Businesses
El Gringo said he is a self-taught software engineer. He said he developed a desire for software engineering after he was approached by someone in South Africa to develop software. He said that is when he got his first million.[1]
Net Worth
Speaking to Phathisani Sibanda in April 2022, El Gringo said he had a net worth of R10 million.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Zc Podcast Episode 1 : El Gringo talk about Dj Towers, Passion Java, Slay Queens & Fake Mbingas, YouTube, Published: Retrieved: April 27, 2022
- ↑ Nkoe, Watch: El Gringo and Kelly’s USD 25 000 Wedding, Gambakwe Media, Published: October 17, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2022
