El Gringo real name Tatenda is a Zimbabwean entreprenuer based in South Africa.

Background

El Gringo was born in 1996. He grew up in Banket and came in Harare.[1]

Wife

On 16 October 2021, El Gringo got married to Kelly. According to various publications, the cost of the wedding was more than USD$25 000.[2]

Businesses

El Gringo said he is a self-taught software engineer. He said he developed a desire for software engineering after he was approached by someone in South Africa to develop software. He said that is when he got his first million.[1]

Net Worth

Speaking to Phathisani Sibanda in April 2022, El Gringo said he had a net worth of R10 million.[1]