On 16 October 2021, El Gringo got married to Kelly. According to various publications, the cost of the wedding was more than USD$25 000.<ref name="GM">Nkoe, [https://gambakwe.com/2021/10/17/watch-el-gringo-and-kellys-usd-25-000-wedding/ Watch: El Gringo and Kelly’s USD 25 000 Wedding], ''Gambakwe Media'', Published: October 17, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2022</ref>



El Gringo real name Tatenda is a Zimbabwean entreprenuer based in South Africa.

Background

El Gringo was born in 1996. He grew up in Banket and came in Harare.[1]

Wife

Businesses

El Gringo said he is a self-taught software engineer. He said he developed a desire for software engineering after he was approached by someone in South Africa to develop software. He said that is when he got his first million.[1]

Net Worth

Speaking to Phathisani Sibanda in April 2022, El Gringo said he had a net worth of R10 million.[1]