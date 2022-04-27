He worked at ''Supreme Panel Beaters'' in Msasa Park. El Gringo said he is a self-taught software engineer. He said he developed a desire for software engineering after he was approached by someone in South Africa to develop software. He said that is when he got his first million.<ref name="YT"/>

El Gringo was born in 1996 in a family of four although his elder sister died . He grew up in [[Banket]] and came in [[Harare]] . His father died in 2002 .<ref name="YT">[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZirhgSj7IA Zc Podcast Episode 1 : El Gringo talk about Dj Towers, Passion Java, Slay Queens & Fake Mbingas], ''YouTube'', Published: Retrieved: April 27, 2022</ref>

El Gringo real name Tatenda is a Zimbabwean entreprenuer based in South Africa.

Background

Wife

El Gringo (left) and wife Kelly (right)

On 16 October 2021, El Gringo got married to Kelly. According to various publications, the cost of the wedding was more than USD$25 000.[2]

Education

El Gringo said he went to Seke 2 High School in Chitungwiza at the same time when Passion Java was a Scripture Union preacher. He is a certified cybersecurity analyst.[1]

Businesses

He worked at Supreme Panel Beaters in Msasa Park. El Gringo said he is a self-taught software engineer. He said he developed a desire for software engineering after he was approached by someone in South Africa to develop software. He said that is when he got his first million.[1]

Net Worth

Speaking to Phathisani Sibanda in April 2022 on the Zimcelebs podcast, El Gringo said he had a net worth of R10 million.[1]