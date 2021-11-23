Difference between revisions of "Eldred Masunungure"
Eldred Masunungure is a published Zimbabwean academic and political analyst. Masunungure is a lecture in the Department of Governance and Public Management at the University of Zimbabwe.
Education
Eldred Masunungure holds the following qualifications:
- Master of Public Administration, Dalhousie University, 1987
- Master of Philosophy, University of Zimbabwe, 1984
- Bachelor of Political Science in Public Administration, 1979.[1]
Career
Eldred Masunungure is the Director of the Harare-based Mass Public Opinion Institute, where he is the Principal Investigator of the Afrobarometer Project.[2]
Books
- Defying the Winds of Change: Zimbabwe's 2008 Elections (2009)
- He co-edited the book Zimbabwe: Mired in Transition (2012)
- Eldred Masunungure also edited Zimbabwe's Trajectory: Stepping Forward or Sliding Back (2020)
Publications
- Heal the Beloved Country: Zimbabwe's Polarized Electorate (2018) with Michael Bratton
- Public Attitudes toward Zimbabwe's 2018 Elections: Downbeat yet Hopeful? (2018) with Michael Bratton
- In Zimbabwe, Opposition and Uncommitted Support Grand Opposition Coalition Idea (2017)
- Zimbabwe seen Headed in the Wrong Direction, but President's Leadership Approval Steady (2015)
- Zimbabweans' (Mostly) Tolerant Views on Citizenship (2013) with Heather Koga
- Zimbabweans' Views on Empowerment: Jobs vs Business Takeovers (2013) with Heather Koga
- Conflict Trends Issue 1 2006 (2006) with Tim Murithi and Khabeke Matlosa[3]
- Zimbabwe’s Long Agony in Journal of Democracy October 2008, Volume 19, Issue 4 with Michael Bratton
- Article in Democratization in Africa: Progress and Retreat edited by Marc F. Plattner and Larry Diamond[4]
The Anatomy of Political Predation: Leaders Elites and Coalitions in Zimbabwe, 1980-2010 (2011) with Michael Bratton
