Eldred Masunungure

Eldred Masunungure is a published Zimbabwean academic and political analyst. Masunungure is a lecture in the Department of Governance and Public Management at the University of Zimbabwe.

Education

Eldred Masunungure holds the following qualifications:

  • Master of Public Administration, Dalhousie University, 1987
  • Master of Philosophy, University of Zimbabwe, 1984
  • Bachelor of Political Science in Public Administration, 1979.[1]

Career

Eldred Masunungure is the Director of the Harare-based Mass Public Opinion Institute, where he is the Principal Investigator of the Afrobarometer Project.[2]

Books

  • Defying the Winds of Change: Zimbabwe's 2008 Elections (2009)
  • He co-edited the book Zimbabwe: Mired in Transition (2012)
  • Eldred Masunungure also edited Zimbabwe's Trajectory: Stepping Forward or Sliding Back (2020)


Publications

  • Heal the Beloved Country: Zimbabwe's Polarized Electorate (2018) with Michael Bratton
  • Public Attitudes toward Zimbabwe's 2018 Elections: Downbeat yet Hopeful? (2018) with Michael Bratton
  • In Zimbabwe, Opposition and Uncommitted Support Grand Opposition Coalition Idea (2017)
  • Zimbabwe seen Headed in the Wrong Direction, but President's Leadership Approval Steady (2015)
  • Zimbabweans' (Mostly) Tolerant Views on Citizenship (2013) with Heather Koga
  • Zimbabweans' Views on Empowerment: Jobs vs Business Takeovers (2013) with Heather Koga
  • Conflict Trends Issue 1 2006 (2006) with Tim Murithi and Khabeke Matlosa[3]
  • Zimbabwe’s Long Agony in Journal of Democracy October 2008, Volume 19, Issue 4 with Michael Bratton
  • Article in Democratization in Africa: Progress and Retreat edited by Marc F. Plattner and Larry Diamond[4]

The Anatomy of Political Predation: Leaders Elites and Coalitions in Zimbabwe, 1980-2010 (2011) with Michael Bratton

