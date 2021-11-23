Eldred Masunungure

Eldred Masunungure is a published Zimbabwean academic and political analyst. Masunungure is a lecture in the Department of Governance and Public Management at the University of Zimbabwe.

Education

Eldred Masunungure holds the following qualifications:

Master of Public Administration, Dalhousie University, 1987

Master of Philosophy, University of Zimbabwe, 1984

Bachelor of Political Science in Public Administration, 1979.[1]

Career

Eldred Masunungure is the Director of the Harare-based Mass Public Opinion Institute, where he is the Principal Investigator of the Afrobarometer Project.[2]

Books

Defying the Winds of Change: Zimbabwe's 2008 Elections (2009)

(2009) He co-edited the book Zimbabwe: Mired in Transition (2012)

(2012) Eldred Masunungure also edited Zimbabwe's Trajectory: Stepping Forward or Sliding Back (2020)





Publications

Heal the Beloved Country: Zimbabwe's Polarized Electorate (2018) with Michael Bratton

(2018) with Michael Bratton Public Attitudes toward Zimbabwe's 2018 Elections: Downbeat yet Hopeful? (2018) with Michael Bratton

(2018) with Michael Bratton In Zimbabwe, Opposition and Uncommitted Support Grand Opposition Coalition Idea (2017)

(2017) Zimbabwe seen Headed in the Wrong Direction, but President's Leadership Approval Steady (2015)

(2015) Zimbabweans' (Mostly) Tolerant Views on Citizenship (2013) with Heather Koga

(2013) with Heather Koga Zimbabweans' Views on Empowerment: Jobs vs Business Takeovers (2013) with Heather Koga

(2013) with Heather Koga Conflict Trends Issue 1 2006 (2006) with Tim Murithi and Khabeke Matlosa [3]

(2006) with Tim Murithi and Khabeke Matlosa Zimbabwe’s Long Agony in Journal of Democracy October 2008, Volume 19, Issue 4 with Michael Bratton

with Michael Bratton Article in Democratization in Africa: Progress and Retreat edited by Marc F. Plattner and Larry Diamond[4]

The Anatomy of Political Predation: Leaders Elites and Coalitions in Zimbabwe, 1980-2010 (2011) with Michael Bratton