Eldred Masunungure

Eldred Masunungure is a published Zimbabwean academic and political analyst. Masunungure is a lecture in the Department of Governance and Public Management at the University of Zimbabwe.

Education

Eldred Masunungure holds the following qualifications:

Master of Public Administration, Dalhousie University, 1987

Master of Philosophy, University of Zimbabwe, 1984

Bachelor of Political Science in Public Administration, 1979.[1]

Career

Eldred Masunungure is the Director of the Harare-based Mass Public Opinion Institute, where he is the Principal Investigator of the Afrobarometer Project.[2]

Books

Defying the Winds of Change: Zimbabwe's 2008 Elections (2009)

(2009) He co-edited the book Zimbabwe: Mired in Transition (2012)

(2012) Eldred Masunungure also edited Zimbabwe's Trajectory: Stepping Forward or Sliding Back (2020)





Publications

Heal the Beloved Country: Zimbabwe's Polarized Electorate (2018) with Michael Bratton Public Attitudes toward Zimbabwe's 2018 Elections: Downbeat yet Hopeful? (2018) with Michael Bratton In Zimbabwe, Opposition and Uncommitted Support Grand Opposition Coalition Idea (2017) Zimbabwe seen Headed in the Wrong Direction, but President's Leadership Approval Steady (2015) Zimbabweans' (Mostly) Tolerant Views on Citizenship (2013) with Heather Koga Zimbabweans' Views on Empowerment: Jobs vs Business Takeovers (2013) with Heather Koga Conflict Trends Issue 1 2006 (2006) with Tim Murithi and Khabeke Matlosa[3] Zimbabwe’s Long Agony in Journal of Democracy October 2008, Volume 19, Issue 4 with Michael Bratton Article in Democratization in Africa: Progress and Retreat edited by Marc F. Plattner and Larry Diamond[4] The Anatomy of Political Predation: Leaders Elites and Coalitions in Zimbabwe, 1980-2010 (2011) with Michael Bratton Detecting manipulation in authoritarian elections: Survey-based methods in Zimbabwe (2016) with Michael Bratton and Boni Dulani The ‘Menu of Manipulation’ and the 2013 Zimbabwe Elections: Towards Explaining the ‘Technical Knockout’ (2014) The opportunities and challenges of using email for political communication in authoritarian states: A case of Zimbabwe's media monitoring project (2014) with Sam Takavarasha Jr The developmental effect of a new political anomaly on the oldest ICT: A critique of the banning of short wave radios in Zimbabwe (2014) with Sam Takavarasha Jr Weak Societal Accountability: Evidence from Southern Africa (2013) The Internationalization of the Zimbabwe Crisis Multiple Actors, Competing Interests (2010) with Simon Badza Popular Reactions to State Repression: Operation Murambatsvina in Zimbabwe (2006) with Michael Bratton People's Development Agenda and Government's Policy Performance in Zimbabwe (2006) with Anyway Ndapwadza, Naume Zorodzai Choguya and Noma Sibanda Democracy and National Governance In Zimbabwe: A Country Survey Report with Annie Barbara Chikwanha and Nyasha Madingira Zimbabwe's Power Sharing Agreement Military intervention in Nigeria and Ghana. Thesis (M.Phil.)--University of Zimbabwe, 1984. Improving policy analysis and management for poverty reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa: creating an effective learning community with Paul Bennell, Njuguna Ng'ethe and Gordon Wilson[5]