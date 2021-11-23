Line 22: Line 22:

==Publications== ==Publications==

− * ''Heal the Beloved Country: Zimbabwe's Polarized Electorate'' (2018) with Michael Bratton + # ''Heal the Beloved Country: Zimbabwe's Polarized Electorate'' (2018) with Michael Bratton

− * ''Public Attitudes toward Zimbabwe's 2018 Elections: Downbeat yet Hopeful?'' (2018) with Michael Bratton + # ''Public Attitudes toward Zimbabwe's 2018 Elections: Downbeat yet Hopeful?'' (2018) with Michael Bratton

− * ''In Zimbabwe, Opposition and Uncommitted Support Grand Opposition Coalition Idea'' (2017) + # ''In Zimbabwe, Opposition and Uncommitted Support Grand Opposition Coalition Idea'' (2017)

− * ''Zimbabwe seen Headed in the Wrong Direction, but President's Leadership Approval Steady'' (2015) + # ''Zimbabwe seen Headed in the Wrong Direction, but President's Leadership Approval Steady'' (2015)

− * ''Zimbabweans' (Mostly) Tolerant Views on Citizenship'' (2013) with Heather Koga + # ''Zimbabweans' (Mostly) Tolerant Views on Citizenship'' (2013) with Heather Koga

− * ''Zimbabweans' Views on Empowerment: Jobs vs Business Takeovers'' (2013) with Heather Koga + # ''Zimbabweans' Views on Empowerment: Jobs vs Business Takeovers'' (2013) with Heather Koga

− * ''Conflict Trends Issue 1 2006'' (2006) with Tim Murithi and Khabeke Matlosa<ref name="AP">[https://www.africaportal.org/contributors/eldred-v-masunungure/ Eldred V. Masunungure], ''Africa Portal'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref> + # ''Conflict Trends Issue 1 2006'' (2006) with Tim Murithi and Khabeke Matlosa<ref name="AP">[https://www.africaportal.org/contributors/eldred-v-masunungure/ Eldred V. Masunungure], ''Africa Portal'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>

− * ''Zimbabwe’s Long Agony in Journal of Democracy October 2008, Volume 19, Issue 4'' with Michael Bratton + # ''Zimbabwe’s Long Agony in Journal of Democracy October 2008, Volume 19, Issue 4'' with Michael Bratton

− * Article in ''Democratization in Africa: Progress and Retreat'' edited by Marc F. Plattner and Larry Diamond<ref name="JOD">[https://journalofdemocracy.org/authors/eldred-masunungure/ ARTICLES BY ELDRED MASUNUNGURE:], ''Journal of Democracy'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref> + # Article in ''Democratization in Africa: Progress and Retreat'' edited by Marc F. Plattner and Larry Diamond<ref name="JOD">[https://journalofdemocracy.org/authors/eldred-masunungure/ ARTICLES BY ELDRED MASUNUNGURE:], ''Journal of Democracy'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>

− * ''The Anatomy of Political Predation: Leaders Elites and Coalitions in Zimbabwe, 1980-2010'' (2011) with Michael Bratton + # ''The Anatomy of Political Predation: Leaders Elites and Coalitions in Zimbabwe, 1980-2010'' (2011) with Michael Bratton

− ''Detecting manipulation in authoritarian elections: Survey-based methods in Zimbabwe'' (2016) with Michael Bratton and Boni Dulani + # ''Detecting manipulation in authoritarian elections: Survey-based methods in Zimbabwe'' (2016) with Michael Bratton and Boni Dulani

− * ''The ‘Menu of Manipulation’ and the 2013 Zimbabwe Elections: Towards Explaining the ‘Technical Knockout’'' (2014) + # ''The ‘Menu of Manipulation’ and the 2013 Zimbabwe Elections: Towards Explaining the ‘Technical Knockout’'' (2014)

− * ''The opportunities and challenges of using email for political communication in authoritarian states: A case of Zimbabwe's media monitoring project'' (2014) with Sam Takavarasha Jr + # ''The opportunities and challenges of using email for political communication in authoritarian states: A case of Zimbabwe's media monitoring project'' (2014) with Sam Takavarasha Jr

− * ''The developmental effect of a new political anomaly on the oldest ICT: A critique of the banning of short wave radios in Zimbabwe'' (2014) with Sam Takavarasha Jr + # ''The developmental effect of a new political anomaly on the oldest ICT: A critique of the banning of short wave radios in Zimbabwe'' (2014) with Sam Takavarasha Jr

− * ''Weak Societal Accountability: Evidence from Southern Africa'' (2013) + # ''Weak Societal Accountability: Evidence from Southern Africa'' (2013)

− * ''The Internationalization of the Zimbabwe Crisis Multiple Actors, Competing Interests'' (2010) with Simon Badza + # ''The Internationalization of the Zimbabwe Crisis Multiple Actors, Competing Interests'' (2010) with Simon Badza

− * ''Popular Reactions to State Repression: Operation Murambatsvina in Zimbabwe'' (2006) with Michael Bratton + # ''Popular Reactions to State Repression: Operation Murambatsvina in Zimbabwe'' (2006) with Michael Bratton

− * ''People's Development Agenda and Government's Policy Performance in Zimbabwe'' (2006) with Anyway Ndapwadza, Naume Zorodzai Choguya and Noma Sibanda + # ''People's Development Agenda and Government's Policy Performance in Zimbabwe'' (2006) with Anyway Ndapwadza, Naume Zorodzai Choguya and Noma Sibanda

− * ''Democracy and National Governance In Zimbabwe: A Country Survey Report'' with Annie Barbara Chikwanha and Nyasha Madingira + # ''Democracy and National Governance In Zimbabwe: A Country Survey Report'' with Annie Barbara Chikwanha and Nyasha Madingira

− * ''Zimbabwe's Power Sharing Agreement'' + # ''Zimbabwe's Power Sharing Agreement''

− * ''Military intervention in Nigeria and Ghana.'' Thesis (M.Phil.)--University of Zimbabwe, 1984. + # ''Military intervention in Nigeria and Ghana.'' Thesis (M.Phil.)--University of Zimbabwe, 1984.

− * ''Improving policy analysis and management for poverty reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa: creating an effective learning community'' with Paul Bennell, Njuguna Ng'ethe and Gordon Wilson<ref name="RG">[https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Eldred-Masunungure-2 Eldred Masunungure], ''researchgate.net'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref> + # ''Improving policy analysis and management for poverty reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa: creating an effective learning community'' with Paul Bennell, Njuguna Ng'ethe and Gordon Wilson<ref name="RG">[https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Eldred-Masunungure-2 Eldred Masunungure], ''researchgate.net'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>