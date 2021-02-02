Eleanor Kaziboni is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Youth Advocacy for Reform Democracy (YARD).

Background

Age

Eleanor Kaziboni was born on 4 November 1996.[1]

Relationship with Temba Mliswa

Susan Mutami alleged that Kaziboni was having a relationship with Temba Mliswa. At the time Mutami was also in a relationship with Mliswa. Mutami said:

“I was also furious when I found out that he was sleeping with Eleanor Kaziboni (24), Yard secretary general. I was actually sheltering her after she had told me she was going through a hard time. I even gave her 7,000 bricks to build her house. But when I found out that they were sleeping together I went to demand my bricks back. I felt used.”

On January 29, Mutami approached Norton Police Station where she sought the assistance from police to retrieve her bricks.[2]

Education

According to her LinkedIn profile Eleanor Kaziboni graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Biochemistry. She also attended Mabelreign Girls High where she was the Vice Head Girl.[3]