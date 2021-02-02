Pindula

[[File:Eleanor Kaziboni with Temba Mliswa.jpg|thumb|right|Eleanor Kaziboni (right) with Temba Mliswa during the Southern African People's Solidarity Network in Tanzania in 2019]] [[Susan Mutami]] alleged that Kaziboni was having a relationship with [[Temba Mliswa]]. At the time Mutami was also in a relationship with Mliswa. Mutami said:
  
 
<blockquote>“I was also furious when I found out that he was sleeping with Eleanor Kaziboni (24), Yard secretary general. I was actually sheltering her after she had told me she was going through a hard time. I even gave her 7,000 bricks to build her house. But when I found out that they were sleeping together I went to demand my bricks back. I felt used.”</blockquote>
 
Line 18: Line 18:
  
 
According to her LinkedIn profile Eleanor Kaziboni graduated from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Biochemistry. She also attended Mabelreign Girls High where she was the Vice Head Girl.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/eleanor-kaziboni-67bb84106/?originalSubdomain=zw Eleanor Kaziboni], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>
==References==
 
==References==

Eleanor Kaziboni is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Youth Advocacy for Reform Democracy (YARD).

Background

Age

Eleanor Kaziboni was born on 4 November 1996.[1]

Relationship with Temba Mliswa

Eleanor Kaziboni (right) with Temba Mliswa during the Southern African People's Solidarity Network in Tanzania in 2019

Susan Mutami alleged that Kaziboni was having a relationship with Temba Mliswa. At the time Mutami was also in a relationship with Mliswa. Mutami said:

“I was also furious when I found out that he was sleeping with Eleanor Kaziboni (24), Yard secretary general. I was actually sheltering her after she had told me she was going through a hard time. I even gave her 7,000 bricks to build her house. But when I found out that they were sleeping together I went to demand my bricks back. I felt used.”

On January 29, Mutami approached Norton Police Station where she sought the assistance from police to retrieve her bricks.[2]

Education

According to her LinkedIn profile Eleanor Kaziboni graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Biochemistry. She also attended Mabelreign Girls High where she was the Vice Head Girl.[3]


Career

She joined Newlands Clinic in Harare in 2017 as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist. In January 2020 she became Chairperson of the Friends of Swedish Institute Alumni Zimbabwe.[3]

References

  1. Eleanor Kaziboni, Twitter, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
  2. Nyasha Chuma, A three-month relationship made in hell: philanthropist in messy break-up with Temba Mliswa, Zim Morning Post, Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 Eleanor Kaziboni, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
