I now challenge and implore Susan Vivian Mutami to provide substantial proof of the allegations that she levelled against me.</blockquote><ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/EleanorKaziboni/status/1359043386297188356 Eleanor Kaziboni], ''Twitter'', Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 11, 2021</ref>

As the S.G of YARD, my involvement (just like any other YARD member’s involvement), has been towards the consolidated support of youth initiatives by Hon. @TembaMliswa & as a Constituent of Norton Constituency, I’ve been directly involved in Norton’s community development programs.

The way she implicated me into her havoc clearly showed a side of her that I’ll never imitate. I refuse & denounce these claims against me as I have never had and I do not have any sexual relationship or affair with Hon. @TembaMliswa

Anyway, lies and rumours travel faster than the truth. I am appalled that as a young woman who is on her way towards building a career & a good name, @mutami_susan decided to place entirely false allegations against me.

<blockquote>I saw the article that was posted by @ZimMorning_Post on Monday, 1 February, 2021 & particularly Susan Vivian Mutami’s baseless claims that I was having a sexual affair with Hon. @TembaMliswa whilst she never provided any proof whatsoever.

In response to Mutami's allegations, Kaziboni denied she was in a relationship with Mliswa. She said:

On January 29, Mutami approached Norton Police Station where she sought the assistance from police to retrieve her bricks.<ref name="Z">Nyasha Chuma, [https://zimmorningpost.com/a-three-months-relationship-made-in-hell-philanthropist-in-messy-break-up-with-temba-mliswa/ A three-month relationship made in hell: philanthropist in messy break-up with Temba Mliswa], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>

On January 29, Mutami approached Norton Police Station where she sought the assistance from police to retrieve her bricks.<ref name="Z">Nyasha Chuma, [https://zimmorningpost.com/a-three-months-relationship-made-in-hell-philanthropist-in-messy-break-up-with-temba-mliswa/ A three-month relationship made in hell: philanthropist in messy break-up with Temba Mliswa], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>

Eleanor Kaziboni

Eleanor Kaziboni is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Youth Advocacy for Reform Democracy (YARD).

Background

Age

Eleanor Kaziboni was born on 4 November 1996.[1]

Relationship with Temba Mliswa

Eleanor Kaziboni (right) with Temba Mliswa during the Southern African People's Solidarity Network in Tanzania in 2019

Susan Mutami alleged that Kaziboni was having a relationship with Temba Mliswa. At the time Mutami was also in a relationship with Mliswa. Mutami said:

“I was also furious when I found out that he was sleeping with Eleanor Kaziboni (24), Yard secretary general. I was actually sheltering her after she had told me she was going through a hard time. I even gave her 7,000 bricks to build her house. But when I found out that they were sleeping together I went to demand my bricks back. I felt used.”

On January 29, Mutami approached Norton Police Station where she sought the assistance from police to retrieve her bricks.[2]

In response to Mutami's allegations, Kaziboni denied she was in a relationship with Mliswa. She said:

I saw the article that was posted by @ZimMorning_Post on Monday, 1 February, 2021 & particularly Susan Vivian Mutami’s baseless claims that I was having a sexual affair with Hon. @TembaMliswa whilst she never provided any proof whatsoever. Anyway, lies and rumours travel faster than the truth. I am appalled that as a young woman who is on her way towards building a career & a good name, @mutami_susan decided to place entirely false allegations against me. The way she implicated me into her havoc clearly showed a side of her that I’ll never imitate. I refuse & denounce these claims against me as I have never had and I do not have any sexual relationship or affair with Hon. @TembaMliswa As the S.G of YARD, my involvement (just like any other YARD member’s involvement), has been towards the consolidated support of youth initiatives by Hon. @TembaMliswa & as a Constituent of Norton Constituency, I’ve been directly involved in Norton’s community development programs. I now challenge and implore Susan Vivian Mutami to provide substantial proof of the allegations that she levelled against me.

[1]

Education

According to her LinkedIn profile Eleanor Kaziboni graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Biochemistry. She also attended Mabelreign Girls High where she was the Vice Head Girl.[3]





Career

She joined Newlands Clinic in Harare in 2017 as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist. In January 2020 she became Chairperson of the Friends of Swedish Institute Alumni Zimbabwe.[3]