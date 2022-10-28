A listing of violent (behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something) actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in 2023.

Matobo/17 October 2022

Place: Matobo, Matabeleland South.

Date: 17 October 2022.

Names/organisations: Zanu PF.

Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.

Incident: Thugs in Zanu PF branded cars disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.

==Insiza/19 October 2022 Place: Insiza, Matabeleland.

Date: 19 October 2022.

Names/organisations: Jasmine Toffa, Zanu PF thugs.

Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.

Incident: MP Jasmine Toffa, was allegedly beaten by Zanu-PF thugs. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.