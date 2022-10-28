Difference between revisions of "Election/Political Violence 2023"
A listing of violent (behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something) actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in 2023.
Matobo/17 October 2022
Place: Matobo, Matabeleland South.
Date: 17 October 2022.
Names/organisations: Zanu PF.
Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.
Incident: Thugs in Zanu PF branded cars disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.
==Insiza/19 October 2022
Place: Insiza, Matabeleland.
Date: 19 October 2022.
Names/organisations: Jasmine Toffa, Zanu PF thugs.
Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.
Incident: MP Jasmine Toffa, was allegedly beaten by Zanu-PF thugs. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.