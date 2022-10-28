Pindula

A listing of violent (''behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something'') actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in '''2023'''.  
 
==Kwekwe/28 February 2022==
[[Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022]]
  
 
'''Names/organisations:''' Zanu PF. <br/>
 
'''Reported by:''' [[CCC]], [[Fadzayi Mahere]]. <br/>
 
'''Incident:''' ''Thugs'' in ''Zanu PF branded cars'' disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.
'''Place:''' [[Insiza]], [[Matabeleland]]. <br/>
'''Names/organisations:''' [[Jasmine Toffa]], Zanu PF thugs. <br/>  
 
'''Reported by:''' [[CCC]], [[Fadzayi Mahere]]. <br/>
 
'''Incident:''' MP [[Jasmine Toffa]], was allegedly beaten by ''Zanu-PF thugs''. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.
 
A listing of violent (behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something) actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in 2023.

Kwekwe/28 February 2022

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022

Matobo/17 October 2022

Place: Matobo, Matabeleland South.
Date: 17 October 2022.
Names/organisations: Zanu PF.
Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.
Incident: Thugs in Mash Central Zanu PF branded cars disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.

Insiza/19 October 2022

Place: Nsiza (Insiza), Matabeleland South.
Date: 19 October 2022.
Names/organisations: Jasmine Toffa, Zanu PF thugs.
Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.
Incident: MP Jasmine Toffa, was allegedly beaten by Zanu-PF thugs. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.

