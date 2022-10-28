Difference between revisions of "Election/Political Violence 2023"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "A listing of violent (''behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something'') actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in '''2023'''...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
A listing of violent (''behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something'') actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in '''2023'''.
A listing of violent (''behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something'') actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in '''2023'''.
|+
|+
|+
==Matobo/17 October 2022==
==Matobo/17 October 2022==
|Line 6:
|Line 9:
'''Names/organisations:''' Zanu PF. <br/>
'''Names/organisations:''' Zanu PF. <br/>
'''Reported by:''' [[CCC]], [[Fadzayi Mahere]]. <br/>
'''Reported by:''' [[CCC]], [[Fadzayi Mahere]]. <br/>
|−
'''Incident:''' ''Thugs'' in ''Zanu PF branded cars'' disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.
|+
'''Incident:''' ''Thugs'' in ''Zanu PF branded cars'' disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.
|−
==Insiza/19 October 2022
|+
==Insiza/19 October 2022
|−
'''Place:''' [[
|+
'''Place:''' [[]] , [[Matabeleland ]]. <br/>
'''Date:''' 19 October 2022. <br/>
'''Date:''' 19 October 2022. <br/>
'''Names/organisations:''' [[Jasmine Toffa]], Zanu PF thugs. <br/>
'''Names/organisations:''' [[Jasmine Toffa]], Zanu PF thugs. <br/>
'''Reported by:''' [[CCC]], [[Fadzayi Mahere]]. <br/>
'''Reported by:''' [[CCC]], [[Fadzayi Mahere]]. <br/>
'''Incident:''' MP [[Jasmine Toffa]], was allegedly beaten by ''Zanu-PF thugs''. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.
'''Incident:''' MP [[Jasmine Toffa]], was allegedly beaten by ''Zanu-PF thugs''. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 15:23, 28 October 2022
A listing of violent (behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something) actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in 2023.
Kwekwe/28 February 2022
Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022
Matobo/17 October 2022
Place: Matobo, Matabeleland South.
Date: 17 October 2022.
Names/organisations: Zanu PF.
Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.
Incident: Thugs in Mash Central Zanu PF branded cars disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.
Insiza/19 October 2022
Place: Nsiza (Insiza), Matabeleland South.
Date: 19 October 2022.
Names/organisations: Jasmine Toffa, Zanu PF thugs.
Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.
Incident: MP Jasmine Toffa, was allegedly beaten by Zanu-PF thugs. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.