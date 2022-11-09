What is clear is that police officers stood by and decided to pay a blind eye to the unfolding violence, a situation that unfortunately points to partisanship by the police. Police have not arrested [[Zanu PF]] members implicated in violence. According to the Constitution, the police service is supposed to act in an impartial manner and in line with the dictates of the Zimbabwe Constitution. <ref name=" Police Accused Of Failing To Prevent Suspected ZANU PF Activists From Disrupting CCC Event">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/08/police-accused-of-failing-to-prevent-suspected-zanu-pf-activists-from-disrupting-ccc-event/ Police Accused Of Failing To Prevent Suspected ZANU PF Activists From Disrupting CCC Event], ''Pindula News'', Published: 8 November 2022, Retrieved: 9 November 2022</ref>

'''Incident:''' In '''November 2022''', [[Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition]] (CiZC) criticised the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP) for allegedly doing nothing to stop suspected Zanu activists from disrupting a CCC Press conference in [[Harare]]. While there was a heavy police presence outside the Media Centre in Harare where [[CCC]] was scheduled to address a press conference, suspected Zanu PF members stormed into the conference room and allegedly stole CCC banners just before the press conference started and forced some CCC officials to escape through a back exit.

'''Incident:''' MP [[Jasmine Toffa]], was allegedly beaten by ''Zanu-PF thugs''. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.

A listing of violent (behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something) actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in 2023.

Kwekwe/28 February 2022

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022

Matobo/17 October 2022

Place: Matobo, Matabeleland South.

Date: 17 October 2022.

Names/organisations: Zanu PF.

Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.

Incident: Thugs in Mash Central Zanu PF branded cars disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.

Insiza/19 October 2022

Place: Nsiza (Insiza), Matabeleland South.

Date: 19 October 2022.

Names/organisations: Jasmine Toffa, Zanu PF thugs.

Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.

Incident: MP Jasmine Toffa, was allegedly beaten by Zanu-PF thugs. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.

Media Centre, Harare/November 2022

Place: Media Centre, Harae, Harare Province.

Date: 8 November 2022.

Names/organisations: CCC, Zanu PF.

Reported by: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.

Incident: In November 2022, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) criticised the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for allegedly doing nothing to stop suspected Zanu activists from disrupting a CCC Press conference in Harare. While there was a heavy police presence outside the Media Centre in Harare where CCC was scheduled to address a press conference, suspected Zanu PF members stormed into the conference room and allegedly stole CCC banners just before the press conference started and forced some CCC officials to escape through a back exit.

