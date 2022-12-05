[[Zanu PF]] national commissar [[Mike Bimha]] has ordered party members to desist from campaigning ahead of the '''2023''' elections. The party would announce the time party members could begin campaigning for primary elections. He warned that intra-party conflict might shake Zanu PF structures. <ref name="2023 Elections: ZANU PF Orders Followers To “Desist From Campaigning "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/22/2023-elections-zanu-pf-orders-followers-to-desist-from-campaigning/ 2023 Elections: ZANU PF Orders Followers To “Desist From Campaigning], ''Pindula'', Published: 1 December 2022, Retrieved: 5 December 2022''</ref>

ZPP said the matter was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). <ref name="CCC Activists Attacked And Injured In Binga – ZPP"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/12/01/ccc-activists-attacked-and-injured-in-binga-zpp/ CCC Activists Attacked And Injured In Binga – ZPP], ''Pindula'', Published: 1 December 2022, Retrieved: 5 December 2022''</ref> <br/>

A listing of violent (behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something) actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in 2023.

Kwekwe/28 February 2022

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022

Matobo/17 October 2022

Place: Matobo, Matabeleland South.

Date: 17 October 2022.

Names/organisations: Zanu PF.

Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.

Incident: Thugs in Mash Central Zanu PF branded cars disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.

Insiza/19 October 2022

Place: Nsiza (Insiza), Matabeleland South.

Date: 19 October 2022.

Names/organisations: Jasmine Toffa, Zanu PF thugs.

Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.

Incident: MP Jasmine Toffa, was allegedly beaten by Zanu-PF thugs. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.

Media Centre, Harare/November 2022

Place: Media Centre, Harae, Harare Province.

Date: 8 November 2022.

Names/organisations: CCC, Zanu PF.

Reported by: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.

Incident: In November 2022, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) criticised the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for allegedly doing nothing to stop suspected Zanu activists from disrupting a CCC Press conference in Harare. While there was a heavy police presence outside the Media Centre in Harare where CCC was scheduled to address a press conference, suspected Zanu PF members stormed into the conference room and allegedly stole CCC banners just before the press conference started and forced some CCC officials to escape through a back exit.

What is clear is that police officers stood by and decided to pay a blind eye to the unfolding violence, a situation that unfortunately points to partisanship by the police. Police have not arrested Zanu PF members implicated in violence. According to the Constitution, the police service is supposed to act in an impartial manner and in line with the dictates of the Zimbabwe Constitution. [1]

Binga/1 December 2022

Place: Siabuzuba Business Centre, Binga, Matabeleland North

Date: 30 November 2022

Names/organisations: ZPP, Zanu PF, CCC

Reported by: ZPP

Incident: Zanu PF campaigning team assaulted CCC members ahead of the 3 December by-elections. Two of the victims injured were Zuze Dube of Samende and Delampuli of Fulunga village. Assistant District Administrator Marinyame, a Zanu PF member, was also beaten at Kariyangwe by these unknown people around 1700hrs.

The alleged assailants included George Chasombwa, Jamutias, Candidate Misheck Mwinde, and MacDonald Siamwebo.

ZPP said the matter was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). [2]



Zanu PF to desist from Primary Election Campaigns Before Time Announced

