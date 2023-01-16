The [[Law Society of Zimbabwe]] noted with grave concern reports of an apparent escalation in political violence. <ref name="Law Society Of Zimbabwe Statement On Murewa North Political Violence | Full Text"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/11/law-society-of-zimbabwe-statement-on-murewa-north-political-violence/ Law Society Of Zimbabwe Statement On Murewa North Political Violence | Full Text], ''Pindula'', Published: 11 January 2023, Retrieved: 16 January 2023''</ref> <br/>

On 12 Janaury, it was further reported that Police arrested two more suspects; Paul Kachigu (34) and Dignity Nadzo (31). <ref name="Police Arrest Two More Suspects Over Murewa North Violence"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/12/police-arrest-two-more-suspects-over-murewa-north-violence/ Police Arrest Two More Suspects Over Murewa North Violence], 'Pindula'', Published: 12 January 2023, Retrieved: 16 January''</ref> <br/>

In a '''10 January 2023''', statement, said a suspect, Never Chimutashu, had been arrested and was expected to appear in court soon. <ref name="Police Arrest Senior Citizen For Murewa North Political Violence"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/10/police-arrest-senior-citizen-for-murewa-north-political-violence/ Police Arrest Senior Citizen For Murewa North Political Violence], Pindula'', Published: 10 January 2023, Retrieved: 16 January 2023''</ref> <br/>

'''Incident:''' In the first week of '''January 2023''' (one report said the assault took place '''6 January 2023''') a social media video, apparently filmed by one of the assailants, went viral. It allegedly shows (one report stated “alleged political violence which occurred in Murewa North on '''6 November 2023''' (sic)”) Zanu PF supporters kicking and beating seven elderly CCC activists with sticks. The seven are named and ages given, and CCC confirms a police report was made and they received medical attention. <ref name="Elderly men and women were viciously assaulted and interrogated for attending the CCC gathering"> [https://www.zimlive.com/graphic-footage-captures-zanu-pf-militia-flogging-elderly-ccc-supporters/ Elderly men and women were viciously assaulted and interrogated for attending the CCC gathering], ''ZimLive'', Published: 7 January 2023, Retrieved: 15 January 2023''</ref> <br/>

In '''November 2022''', the leader of the [[Peoples Unity Party]], [[Herbert Chamuka]], threatened to boycott the '''2023''' general elections citing a lack of meaningful electoral reforms. Chamuka claimed that Zanu PF controls the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]], law enforcement agencies, the Courts, and the [[ZNA]], thereby, increasing the likelihood of another disputed election. <ref name=" PUP Threatens To Boycott 2023 General Elections "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/12/01/ccc-activists-attacked-and-injured-in-binga-zpp/ PUP Threatens To Boycott 2023 General Elections], ''Pindula'', Published: 1 December 2022, Retrieved: 5 December 2022''</ref>

In '''November 2022''', the leader of the [[Peoples Unity Party]], [[Herbert Chamuka]], threatened to boycott the '''2023''' general elections citing a lack of meaningful electoral reforms. Chamuka claimed that Zanu PF controls the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]], law enforcement agencies, the Courts, and the [[ZNA]], thereby, increasing the likelihood of another disputed election. <ref name=" PUP Threatens To Boycott 2023 General Elections "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/12/01/ccc-activists-attacked-and-injured-in-binga-zpp/ PUP Threatens To Boycott 2023 General Elections], ''Pindula'', Published: 1 December 2022, Retrieved: 5 December 2022''</ref>

What is clear is that police officers stood by and decided to pay a blind eye to the unfolding violence, a situation that unfortunately points to partisanship by the police. Police have not arrested [[Zanu PF]] members implicated in violence. According to the Constitution, the police service is supposed to act in an impartial manner and in line with the dictates of the Zimbabwe Constitution. <ref name=" Police Accused Of Failing To Prevent Suspected ZANU PF Activists From Disrupting CCC Event">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/08/police-accused-of-failing-to-prevent-suspected-zanu-pf-activists-from-disrupting-ccc-event/ Police Accused Of Failing To Prevent Suspected ZANU PF Activists From Disrupting CCC Event], ''Pindula News'', Published: 8 November 2022, Retrieved: 9 November 2022</ref>

What is clear is that police officers stood by and decided to pay a blind eye to the unfolding violence, a situation that unfortunately points to partisanship by the police. Police have not arrested [[Zanu PF]] members implicated in violence. According to the Constitution, the police service is supposed to act in an impartial manner and in line with the dictates of the Zimbabwe Constitution. <ref name=" Police Accused Of Failing To Prevent Suspected ZANU PF Activists From Disrupting CCC Event">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/08/police-accused-of-failing-to-prevent-suspected-zanu-pf-activists-from-disrupting-ccc-event/ Police Accused Of Failing To Prevent Suspected ZANU PF Activists From Disrupting CCC Event], ''Pindula News'', Published: 8 November 2022, Retrieved: 9 November 2022</ref>

A listing of violent (behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something) actions leading up to the Zimbabwe elections in 2023.

Kwekwe/28 February 2022

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022

Matobo/17 October 2022

Place: Matobo, Matabeleland South.

Date: 17 October 2022.

Names/organisations: Zanu PF.

Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.

Incident: Thugs in Mash Central Zanu PF branded cars disrupted CCC mobilisation campaigners.

Insiza/19 October 2022

Place: Nsiza (Insiza), Matabeleland South.

Date: 19 October 2022.

Names/organisations: Jasmine Toffa, Zanu PF thugs.

Reported by: CCC, Fadzayi Mahere.

Incident: MP Jasmine Toffa, was allegedly beaten by Zanu-PF thugs. She had to go to hospital for emergency surgery.

Media Centre, Harare/November 2022

Place: Media Centre, Harare, Harare Province.

Date: 8 November 2022.

Names/organisations: CCC, Zanu PF.

Reported by: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.

Incident: In November 2022, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) criticised the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for allegedly doing nothing to stop suspected Zanu activists from disrupting a CCC Press conference in Harare. While there was a heavy police presence outside the Media Centre in Harare where CCC was scheduled to address a press conference, suspected Zanu PF members stormed into the conference room and allegedly stole CCC banners just before the press conference started and forced some CCC officials to escape through a back exit.

What is clear is that police officers stood by and decided to pay a blind eye to the unfolding violence, a situation that unfortunately points to partisanship by the police. Police have not arrested Zanu PF members implicated in violence. According to the Constitution, the police service is supposed to act in an impartial manner and in line with the dictates of the Zimbabwe Constitution. [1]





Binga/1 December 2022

Place: Siabuzuba Business Centre, Binga, Matabeleland North

Date: 30 November 2022

Names/organisations: ZPP, Zanu PF, CCC

Reported by: ZPP

Incident: Zanu PF campaigning team assaulted CCC members ahead of the 3 December by-elections. Two of the victims injured were Zuze Dube of Samende and Delampuli of Fulunga village. Assistant District Administrator Marinyame, a Zanu PF member, was also beaten at Kariyangwe by these unknown people around 1700hrs.

The alleged assailants included George Chasombwa, Jamutias, Candidate Misheck Mwinde, and MacDonald Siamwebo.

ZPP said the matter was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). [2]



Zanu PF to desist from Primary Election Campaigns Before Time Announced

Zanu PF national commissar Mike Bimha has ordered party members to desist from campaigning ahead of the 2023 elections. The party would announce the time party members could begin campaigning for primary elections. He warned that intra-party conflict might shake Zanu PF structures. [3]

PUP Boycott Threat

In November 2022, the leader of the Peoples Unity Party, Herbert Chamuka, threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections citing a lack of meaningful electoral reforms. Chamuka claimed that Zanu PF controls the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, law enforcement agencies, the Courts, and the ZNA, thereby, increasing the likelihood of another disputed election. [4]

Bhunu Village/Chirowa Village, Murehwa North/Murewa North/November 2022/January 2023

Place: Bhunu Village/Chirowa Village, Murehwa North/Murewa North Mashonaland East Province.

Date: November 2022/Janaury 2023.

Names/organisations: CCC, Zanu PF.

Reported by: CCC, ZRP. Comments/condemntions by Zanu PF, CCC, Amnesty International, Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Incident: In the first week of January 2023 (one report said the assault took place 6 January 2023) a social media video, apparently filmed by one of the assailants, went viral. It allegedly shows (one report stated “alleged political violence which occurred in Murewa North on 6 November 2023 (sic)”) Zanu PF supporters kicking and beating seven elderly CCC activists with sticks. The seven are named and ages given, and CCC confirms a police report was made and they received medical attention. [5]

In a 10 January 2023, statement, said a suspect, Never Chimutashu, had been arrested and was expected to appear in court soon. [6]

On 12 Janaury, it was further reported that Police arrested two more suspects; Paul Kachigu (34) and Dignity Nadzo (31). [7]

The Law Society of Zimbabwe noted with grave concern reports of an apparent escalation in political violence. [8]

Amnesty International condemned the "callous" action. [9]

