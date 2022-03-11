Difference between revisions of "Elections"
Latest revision as of 14:55, 11 March 2022
Do you mean:
History:
- A History of Zimbabwean Elections
- Electoral System in Zimbabwe
- Political Parties Finance Act
- Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election
- Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008
2018:
- 2018 Harmonised Elections / 2018 Elections In Zimbabwe / Presidential election 2018 / Presidential Candidates 2018 election
- ZEC Registration Centres for 2018 Elections
- Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge
- Post Election Violence in 2018
2022:
Organisations:
Parties:
- List of Political Parties in Zimbabwe
- Zimbabwe African People's Union
- Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
- Zimbabwe African National Union
- Movement for Democratic Change
- Zimbabwe Unity Movement
- Democratic Opposition Party
+ NCA