(Created page with "Do you mean: History: <br/> * A History of Zimbabwean Elections * Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election * Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008 * 2018 Harmonised Elections...")
 
 
History: <br/>
 
* [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]
 
 +
* [[Electoral System in Zimbabwe]]
 +
* [[Political Parties Finance Act]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]]
 
* [[Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008]]
 
* [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] / [[2018 Elections In Zimbabwe]] / [[Presidential election 2018]] / [[Presidential Candidates 2018 election]]
+
2018: <br/>
 +
* [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] / [[2018 Elections In Zimbabwe]] / [[Presidential election 2018]] / [[Presidential Candidates 2018 election]]
 
* [[ZEC Registration Centres for 2018 Elections]]
 
* [[Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge]]
 
* [[Post Election Violence in 2018]]
 
 +
2022: <br/>
 
* [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]]
 
 +
* [[Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022]]
 
Organisations: <br/>
 
* [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]]
+
* [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]]
 
* [[The Election Resource Centre]]
 
Parties: <br/>
 
 +
* [[List of Political Parties in Zimbabwe]]
 +
* [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]]
 +
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union]]
 
 +
* [[Movement for Democratic Change]]
 +
* [[Zimbabwe Unity Movement]]
 +
* [[Democratic Opposition Party]]
 +
+ [[NCA]]
 
* [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]]
 
* [[MDC-T (Khupe Faction)]]
 
 +
 +
 +
[[Category:Elections]]

Do you mean: History:

2018:

2022:

Organisations:

Parties:

+ NCA

