Do you want?:
'''History''':
 
* [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]
 
* [[Electoral System in Zimbabwe]]
* [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]]
 
* [[Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008]]
 
'''2018''':
 
* [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] / [[2018 Elections In Zimbabwe]] / [[Presidential election 2018]] / [[Presidential Candidates 2018 election]]
 
* [[ZEC Registration Centres for 2018 Elections]]
 
* [[Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge]]
 
* [[Post Election Violence in 2018]]
'''2022''':
 
* [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]]
 
* [[Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022]]
* *263# - Check your voters registration - see [[USSDs in Zimbabwe]]
'''Organisations''':
 
* [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]]
 
* [[The Election Resource Centre]]
+
* [[List of Political Parties in Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]]
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
[[Category:Elections]]
[[Category:Elections]]
[[Category:Elections]]
[[Category:Elections]]
[[Category:Elections]]
  
 
Do you want?: History:

2018:

2022:

Organisations:

Parties:

+ NCA

