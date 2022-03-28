Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Elections"

Page Discussion
 
Line 16: Line 16:
 
* *263# - Check your voters registration - see [[USSDs in Zimbabwe]]
 
* *263# - Check your voters registration - see [[USSDs in Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe 26 March 2022 By-elections Polling Stations]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe 26 March 2022 By-elections Polling Stations]]
 +
* [[2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe]]
 
'''Organisations''': <br/>
 
'''Organisations''': <br/>
 
* [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]]

Latest revision as of 10:27, 28 March 2022

Do you want?: History:

2018:

2022:

Organisations:

Parties:

+ NCA

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Elections&oldid=116165"