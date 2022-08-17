Pindula

Do you want?:
History:
==Index==
In the interests of making an data resource, for ease of use during, and ease of understanding, [[Zimbabwe]]'s elections, this index to Pindula Profiles is aimed.
===Existing Profiles===
* [[2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe]]
* [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]] (contains election results.)
* [[Elections]]
* [[Electoral System in Zimbabwe]]
* [[Presidential Candidates 2018 election]]
* [[The Election Resource Centre]]
* [[Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections]]
===Existing Media===
* CODE Manifesto 2018 Elections [[File: CODE Manifesto 2018 Elections.pdf]]
* Manifesto - Peoples Rainbow Coalition 2018 Zimbabwe Elections [[File: Manifesto - Peoples Rainbow Coalition 2018 Zimbabwe Elections.pdf]]
* Zimbabwe Elections 2018 Poll Station [[File: Zimbabwe Elections 2018 Poll Station.jpg|400px|thumb|right|2018 Zimbabwe Elections]]
==History==
 
* [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]
 
* [[Electoral System in Zimbabwe]]
* [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]]
 
* [[Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008]]
 
* [[Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008]]
2018:
===2018===
 
* [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] / [[2018 Elections In Zimbabwe]] / [[Presidential election 2018]] / [[Presidential Candidates 2018 election]]
 
* [[ZEC Registration Centres for 2018 Elections]]
 
* [[Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge]]
 
* [[Post Election Violence in 2018]]
===2022===
 
* [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]]
 
* [[Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022]]
* [[Zimbabwe 26 March 2022 By-elections Polling Stations]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe 26 March 2022 By-elections Polling Stations]]
 
* [[2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe]]
==Organisations==
 
* [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]]
 
* [[The Election Resource Centre]]
==Parties==
 
* [[List of Political Parties in Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]]
* [[Zimbabwe Unity Movement]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe Unity Movement]]
 
* [[Democratic Opposition Party]]
* [[NCA]]
 
* [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]]
 
* [[MDC-T (Khupe Faction)]]
Do you want?:

Index

In the interests of making an data resource, for ease of use during, and ease of understanding, Zimbabwe's elections, this index to Pindula Profiles is aimed.

Existing Profiles

Existing Media

History

2018

2022

Organisations

Parties

