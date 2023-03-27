Difference between revisions of "Elections"
* [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]]
* [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]] [[ZESN]]
|+
===Existing Media===
Do you want?:
Index
In the interests of making an data resource, for ease of use during, and ease of understanding, Zimbabwe's elections, this index to Pindula Profiles is aimed.
Existing Profiles
- Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (copy of Election Act)
- 2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe
- A History of Zimbabwean Elections (contains election results.)
- Elections
- Electoral System in Zimbabwe
- Presidential Candidates 2018 election
- The Election Resource Centre
- Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections
- Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)
- Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) ZESN
- Elections 2023
Existing Media
- CODE Manifesto 2018 Elections File:CODE Manifesto 2018 Elections.pdf
- Manifesto - Peoples Rainbow Coalition 2018 Zimbabwe Elections File:Manifesto - Peoples Rainbow Coalition 2018 Zimbabwe Elections.pdf
- Zimbabwe Elections 2018 Poll Station
History
- A History of Zimbabwean Elections
- Electoral System in Zimbabwe
- Political Parties Finance Act
- Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election
- Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008
2018
- 2018 Harmonised Elections / 2018 Elections In Zimbabwe / Presidential election 2018 / Presidential Candidates 2018 election
- ZEC Registration Centres for 2018 Elections
- Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge
- Post Election Violence in 2018
2022
- Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)
- Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022
- *263# - Check your voters registration - see USSDs in Zimbabwe
- Zimbabwe 26 March 2022 By-elections Polling Stations
- 2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe