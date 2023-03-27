Pindula

Voter Registration and Voting ID

In March 2023, ZEC responded to local publication to confirm voting information. It cited a statement issued by ZEC acting chief elections officer Jane Chigidji on 21 March 2023.

  • To vote – one must produce proof of identity. A national ID or a valid Zimbabwean passport.
  • To register to vote – before the elections at a voter registration centre – one must produce proof of identity as above and proof of residence.

You do not need proof of residence to vote, only for voter registration.

See also: Election/Political Violence 2023

