Voter Registration and Voting ID
In March 2023, ZEC responded to local publication to confirm voting information. It cited a statement issued by ZEC acting chief elections officer Jane Chigidji on 21 March 2023.
- To vote – one must produce proof of identity. A national ID or a valid Zimbabwean passport.
- To register to vote – before the elections at a voter registration centre – one must produce proof of identity as above and proof of residence.
You do not need proof of residence to vote, only for voter registration.
