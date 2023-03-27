Difference between revisions of "Elections 2023"
In March 2023, ZEC responded to local publication to confirm voting information. It cited a statement issued by ZEC acting chief elections officer Jane Chigidji on 21 March 2023.
<ref name="Proof Of Residence Is Not Required On Voting Day – ZEC"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/03/27/proof-of-residence-is-not-required-on-voting-day-zec/ Proof Of Residence Is Not Required On Voting Day – ZEC], Pindula, Published: 27 March 2023, Retrieved: 27 March 2023''</ref>
It has been determined that there will be harmonized (local, national and presidential) elections in 2023.
See
See also: Election/Political Violence 2023
Voter Registration and Voting ID
In March 2023, ZEC responded to local publication to confirm voting information. It cited a statement issued by ZEC acting chief elections officer Jane Chigidji on 21 March 2023.
- To vote – one must produce proof of identity. A national ID or a valid Zimbabwean passport.
- To register to vote – before the elections at a voter registration centre – one must produce proof of identity as above and proof of residence.
You do not need proof of residence to vote, only for voter registration.
Events
- ↑ Proof Of Residence Is Not Required On Voting Day – ZEC, Pindula, Published: 27 March 2023, Retrieved: 27 March 2023