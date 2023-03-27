It was then announced ''Zanu PF National Political Commissar [[Mike Bimha]] has said results from primary elections held over the weekend will only become official after they have been discussed in the politburo''.

12 Out Of 18 Sitting ZANU PF MPs Lose In Primary Elections In Mashonaland Central"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/03/27/12-out-of-18-sitting-zanu-pf-mps-lose-in-primary-elections-in-mashonaland-central/ 12 Out Of 18 Sitting ZANU PF MPs Lose In Primary Elections In Mashonaland Central], Pindula, Published: 27 March 2023, Retrieved: 27 March 2023''</ref>

12 Out Of 18 Sitting ZANU PF MPs Lose In Primary Elections In Mashonaland Central"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/03/27/12-out-of-18-sitting-zanu-pf-mps-lose-in-primary-elections-in-mashonaland-central/ 12 Out Of 18 Sitting ZANU PF MPs Lose In Primary Elections In Mashonaland Central], Pindula, Published: 27 March 2023, Retrieved: 27 March 2023''</ref>

It has been determined that there will be harmonized (local, national and presidential) elections in 2023.

See

See also: Election/Political Violence 2023

Legal/Administration

2023 Delimitation Report

In February 2023, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was urged to make it clear whether the delimitation report it submitted to President Emmerson Mnangagwa was final or not. When ZEC chair Justice Priscilla Chigumba submitted the report to Mnangagwa at State House, she revealed that the document was the final delimitation report and said she expected the President to gazette the report within 14 days. However, government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba, and the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi said the report was not final.

ZEC failed to respond to questions. Spokesperson Jasper Mangwana referred the question to Justice Priscilla Chigumba. However her office gave no response, despite repeatedly promising to do so. ZEC chief elections officer Uitloile Silaigwana requested the question in writing but had not responded. Chief director for presidential communications, Anyway Mutambudzi said ZEC should respond on whether the report submitted to Mnangagwa was final or not. Constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku said it is critical for ZEC to state its position on the report. Said Madhuku: Whether the report submitted is final or not should not be a private issue. Everyone at ZEC, from the messenger to the doorman, should know the exact position on that report. This is a simple issue. That answer is a very critical one that must be given to the public so that they are informed of the correct position. No one must put pressure on the President but on ZEC. It has the mandate to manage elections and not the President. [1]

Emmerson Mnangagwa said he received the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s final delimitation report on 17 February 2023. He gazetted the ZEC delimitation report with notable changes to the boundaries of wards, the house of assembly and senatorial constituencies for use in the forthcoming general elections, in an Extraordinary Gazette under Statutory Instrument 14 of 2023. [2]

Voter Registration and Voting ID

In March 2023, ZEC responded to local publication to confirm voting information. It cited a statement issued by ZEC acting chief elections officer Jane Chigidji on 21 March 2023.

To vote – one must produce proof of identity. A national ID or a valid Zimbabwean passport.

To register to vote – before the elections at a voter registration centre – one must produce proof of identity as above and proof of residence.

You do not need proof of residence to vote, only for voter registration.

[3]

Events

Preliminary results from Zanu PF primary elections in Mashonaland Central indicate that twelve sitting MPs were not given, again, the ‘ticket’ to stand for Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections.

Of 18 constituencies in the Province, Senate:



Parliament

Those retained:

Those to be changed:

[4]

It was then announced Zanu PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha has said results from primary elections held over the weekend will only become official after they have been discussed in the politburo.







