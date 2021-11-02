Difference between revisions of "Elephant"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
|title=Elephant
|title=Elephant
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=wildlife,pacyderm,travel,tourism,nature
|+
|keywords=wildlife,pacyderm,travel,tourism,nature
|description= Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
|description= Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
Revision as of 13:52, 2 November 2021
Do you want:
- Elephant - (order Proboscidea) - Loxodonta Africana - See Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
- Elephant Hills Resort (Elephants Hills)
- Gwango Elephant Lodge, a lodge situated outside Hwange National Park
- Zambezi Elephant Fund,
- Elephant Hills, Elephant Hills Resort, Elephant Hills Hotel, Victoria Falls
- Wild is Life - two branches, namely The Wild is Life Trust, and the Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery.
- Antelope Park - Elephant Ride, activity at Antelope Park.