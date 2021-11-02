Difference between revisions of "Elephant"
* [[Elephant Hills Resort]] (Elephants Hills)
* [[Elephant Hills Resort]] (Elephants Hills)
* [[Gwango Elephant Lodge]], a lodge situated outside [[Hwange National Park]]
* [[Gwango Elephant Lodge]], a lodge situated outside [[Hwange National Park]]
Do you want:
- Elephant - (order Proboscidea) - Loxodonta Africana - See Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
- Elephant Hills Resort (Elephants Hills)
- Gwango Elephant Lodge, a lodge situated outside Hwange National Park
- Zambezi Elephant Fund,
- Elephant Hills, Elephant Hills Resort, Elephant Hills Hotel, Victoria Falls
- Wild is Life - two branches, namely The Wild is Life Trust, and the Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery.
- Antelope Park - Elephant Ride, activity at Antelope Park.