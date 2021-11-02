Pindula

Do you want:
 
* '''Elephant''' - (order Proboscidea) - Loxodonta Africana - See [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]
 
* '''Elephant''' - (order Proboscidea) - Loxodonta Africana - See [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]
[[File:Hwange Elephants.jpg|thumb|Hwange Elephants]]
 
* [[Elephant Hills Resort]] (Elephants Hills)
 
* [[Gwango Elephant Lodge]], a lodge situated outside [[Hwange National Park]]

Do you want:

Hwange Elephants
