* [[Wild is Life]] - two branches, namely The '''Wild is Life Trust''', and the '''Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery'''.
* [[Antelope Park]] - Elephant Ride, activity at Antelope Park.
Do you want:
- Elephant - (order Proboscidea) - Loxodonta Africana - See Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
- Elephant Hills Resort (Elephants Hills)
- Gwango Elephant Lodge, a lodge situated outside Hwange National Park
- Zambezi Elephant Fund,
- Elephant Hills, Elephant Hills Resort, Elephant Hills Hotel, Victoria Falls
- Wild is Life - two branches, namely The Wild is Life Trust, and the Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery.
- Antelope Park - Elephant Ride, activity at Antelope Park.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.