Difference between revisions of "Elephant Hills Hotel"

Elephant Hills Resort

The resort of Elephant Hills is situated on a small hill overlooking the Zambezi River, 4km upstream from the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

Background

Over the years The Elephant Hills Hotel and Resort has become a Victoria Falls icon. Generations of tourists have enjoyed the many leisure and conference facilities offered, most notable of which, is the 18 hole golf course which is frequently visited by a variety of wildlife.

The resort lies at the top of a hill outside of Victoria Falls affording many of the rooms sweeping views of the Zambezi River across to Zambia. In this prime wilderness location, you can relax in total comfort and luxury while still experiencing the African wildlife. Elephant Hills has a total of 276 rooms, each with a balcony offering fantastic views of the mighty Zambezi River. You can enjoy watching antelope grazing and traveling troupes of baboons as they move around their natural environment.[1]

General Facilities

A wide variety of activities are available within the grounds of the resort, not to mention the wide selection of adventure activities on offer in and around Victoria Falls.

4 Restaurants 3 Bars including a popular poolside bar Massive swimming pool 18 hole Championship golf course, 72 stroke-rating on site Well stocked Pro Shop within the hotel with 16 sets of clubs and 4 carts for hire Business centre with photocopying, typing, facsimile, e-mail and Internet facilities Hairdressing & beauty salons Leisure and sports health club with 2 outdoor swimming pools, sauna, sportswear shop, squash courts, bowling green, 2 floodlit all-weather tennis courts and volleyball court

Open air atrium in which the Victoria Falls rainforest has been skilfully recreated

Foreign exchange facilities

Curio shops

Open secure parking

Car hire and touring desk

Adventure booking centre

Conference facilities (maximum 500 people)

Offices available for conference delegates

Health services: clinic, sister from 8-5, doctor on call (24 hrs) and medical air rescue services

Indoor games

Packed lunches

Disabled facilities: two wheelchairs, two specially designed rooms and elevators on each floor

Activities

Flights over the Falls

River rafting

A traditional tribal dancing show

White water rafting

Game drives (including full day game drives to Hwange and night drives)

Shopping for artifacts

Golf

Canoeing

Bird watching trail - mornings

River Cruises

Flight of the Angels helicopter flights (6 seater)

Tour of nature sanctuary

Victoria Falls Steam Safari Express

Bungi Jumping

Rafting

River boarding

Microlighting

Accommodation

All the accommodation within the Elephant Hills hotel has been comfortably decorated with the traveller's need in mind. Rooms to the east of the hotel look over the golf course and the Zambezi River in the distance while rooms on the western side of the hotel have sweeping views of the Zambezi River.

Room Facilities

Private balcony

Satellite television

Writing desk

Safety deposit box

Bar fridge

Hairdryer

Air conditioning

Heater

Smoke detectors & sprinkler system

Telephone

Tea & coffee making station

220V electricity with square pin plugs

Room Types

276 Luxury Rooms

11 Executive Suites

1 Deluxe Suite

1 Presidential Suite

300 Parkway Drive, Victoria Falls-Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 13 44793

Email: reservations@elephanthillsresort.com

Website: https://www.elephanthillshotel.com/









