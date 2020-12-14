Difference between revisions of "Elephant Hills Hotel"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[
File:Elephant Hills Resort.jpg|thumb|Elephant Hills Resort]]The resort of '''Elephant Hills''' is situated on a small hill overlooking the [[Zambezi River]], 4km upstream from the [[Victoria Falls]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. |+
[[Elephant Hills]]
|−
|
|−
==Background== |
|−
Over the years The Elephant Hills Hotel and Resort has become a Victoria Falls icon. Generations of tourists have enjoyed the many leisure and conference facilities offered, most notable of which, is the 18 hole golf course which is frequently visited by a variety of wildlife. |
|−
|
|−
The resort lies at the top of a hill outside of Victoria Falls affording many of the rooms sweeping views of the Zambezi River across to Zambia. In this prime wilderness location, you can relax in total comfort and luxury while still experiencing the African wildlife. Elephant Hills has a total of 276 rooms, each with a balcony offering fantastic views of the mighty Zambezi River. You can enjoy watching antelope grazing and traveling troupes of baboons as they move around their natural environment.<ref name="elephanthillsresort"> [https://elephanthillsresort.com/en/hotel.html], ''Elephant Hills Resort, Accessed: 19 August, 2020''</ref> |
|−
|
|−
==General Facilities== |
|−
A wide variety of activities are available within the grounds of the resort, not to mention the wide selection of adventure activities on offer in and around Victoria Falls. |
|−
#4 Restaurants |
|−
#3 Bars including a popular poolside bar |
|−
#Massive swimming pool |
|−
#18 hole Championship golf course, 72 stroke-rating on site |
|−
#Well stocked Pro Shop within the hotel with 16 sets of clubs and 4 carts for hire |
|−
#Business centre with photocopying, typing, facsimile, e-mail and Internet facilities |
|−
#Hairdressing & beauty salons Leisure and sports health club with 2 outdoor swimming pools, sauna, sportswear shop, squash courts, bowling green, 2 floodlit all-weather tennis courts and volleyball court |
|−
|
|−
*Open air atrium in which the Victoria Falls rainforest has been skilfully recreated |
|−
*Foreign exchange facilities |
|−
*Curio shops |
|−
*Open secure parking |
|−
*Car hire and touring desk |
|−
*Adventure booking centre |
|−
*Conference facilities (maximum 500 people) |
|−
*Offices available for conference delegates |
|−
*Health services: clinic, sister from 8-5, doctor on call (24 hrs) and medical air rescue services |
|−
*Indoor games |
|−
*Packed lunches |
|−
*Disabled facilities: two wheelchairs, two specially designed rooms and elevators on each floor |
|−
|
|−
==Activities== |
|−
*Flights over the Falls |
|−
*River rafting |
|−
*A traditional tribal dancing show |
|−
*White water rafting |
|−
*Game drives (including full day game drives to Hwange and night drives) |
|−
*Shopping for artifacts |
|−
*Golf |
|−
*Canoeing |
|−
*Bird watching trail - mornings |
|−
*River Cruises |
|−
*Flight of the Angels helicopter flights (6 seater) |
|−
*Tour of nature sanctuary |
|−
*Victoria Falls Steam Safari Express |
|−
*Bungi Jumping |
|−
*Rafting |
|−
*River boarding |
|−
*Microlighting |
|−
|
|−
==Accommodation== |
|−
All the accommodation within the Elephant Hills hotel has been comfortably decorated with the traveller's need in mind. Rooms to the east of the hotel look over the golf course and the Zambezi River in the distance while rooms on the western side of the hotel have sweeping views of the Zambezi River. |
|−
|
|−
===Room Facilities=== |
|−
*Private balcony |
|−
*Satellite television |
|−
*Writing desk |
|−
*Safety deposit box |
|−
*Bar fridge |
|−
*Hairdryer |
|−
*Air conditioning |
|−
*Heater |
|−
*Smoke detectors & sprinkler system |
|−
*Telephone |
|−
*Tea & coffee making station |
|−
*220V electricity with square pin plugs |
|−
|
|−
===Room Types=== |
|−
*276 Luxury Rooms |
|−
*11 Executive Suites |
|−
*1 Deluxe Suite |
|−
*1 Presidential Suite |
|−
|
|−
==Picture Gallery== |
|−
[[File:General Facilities.jpg|thumb|General Facilities]] |
|−
[[File:Activities.jpg|thumb|Activities]] |
|−
|
|−
==Contacts== |
|−
*300 Parkway Drive, Victoria Falls-Zimbabwe |
|−
*Tel: +263 13 44793 |
|−
*Email: reservations@elephanthillsresort.com |
|−
*Website: https://www.elephanthillshotel.com/ |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==References== |
|−
<references/> |
|
|
|
[[Category:Tourism Resorts]]
|
[[Category:Tourism Resorts]]