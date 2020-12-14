Difference between revisions of "Elephant Hills Resort"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The '''Elephant Hills Hotel and Resort''' are about 4 km upstream of the falls, on a small hill overlooking the river and Zambia. It is on the edge of the National Park, so th...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 07:33, 14 December 2020
The Elephant Hills Hotel and Resort are about 4 km upstream of the falls, on a small hill overlooking the river and Zambia. It is on the edge of the National Park, so the 18 hole golf course is frequently visited by a variety of wildlife.
The Kingdom Hotel is the sister hotel to the Elephant Hills Hotel. This family resort is within walking distance of the Victoria Falls rainforest.