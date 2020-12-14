Difference between revisions of "Elephant Hills Resort"

The Elephant Hills Hotel and Resort are about 4 km upstream of the falls, on a small hill overlooking the river and Zambia. It is on the edge of the National Park, so the 18 hole golf course is frequently visited by a variety of wildlife.

The Kingdom Hotel is the sister hotel to the Elephant Hills Hotel. This family resort is within walking distance of the Victoria Falls rainforest. Both are part of the African Sun group.

300 Parkway Drive, Victoria Falls.

Tel: +263 13 44793

Email: reservations@elephanthillsresort.com

Website: https://www.elephanthillshotel.com/



Map showing Hotels in Victoria Falls.

Offers / Activities

4 Restaurants..

3 Bars.

Complimentary shuttle bus. every hour on the hour between 9am and 5pm from Elephant Hills Hotel to the falls and Victoria Falls Town

8 Conference facilities, to accommodate from 14 to 500 people.

Business Centre.

Clinic.

Hair Salon.

Secure open parking.

Sports Facilities