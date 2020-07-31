Difference between revisions of "Elfas Chimbera"

Elfas Chimbera is the executive director finance and acting CEO of Agribank effective February 1, 2020 pending the appointment of a substantive CEO after the retirement of the late Sam Malaba.

Education

Mr Chimbera has a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters in Business Administration Degree from the same institution. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe, with over 17 years senior financial management experience, 11 of which were in the financial services sector.[1]



References

