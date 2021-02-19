Difference between revisions of "Elias Chauke"

Elisa Mahiya Chauke was one of the 4 prisoners who escaped from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on 18 August 1997. He escaped along with Stephen Chidhumo, [[Pedzisayi Musariri and Mariko Ngulube. When they escaped they shot and killed a prison officer.

In the process of escaping, Mariko Ngulube broke his leg and was later apprehended. After escaping, Pedzisayi Musariri was shot and killed by prison officers and Zimbabwe Republic Police support unit officers.

