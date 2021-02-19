Difference between revisions of "Elias Chauke"

Chauke was apprehended in the late afternoon of the same day while hiding in a tree.

Chauke was apprehended in the later afternoon of the same day while hiding in a tree .

In the process of escaping, Mariko Ngulube broke his leg and was later apprehended. After escaping, Pedzisayi Musariri was shot and killed by prison officers and [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] support unit officers near the prison .

'''Elias Mahiya Chauke''' was one of the 4 prisoners who escaped from [[Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison]] on the morning of 18 August 1997. He escaped along with [[Stephen Chidhumo]], [[Pedzisayi Musariri]] and [[Mariko Ngulube]]. When they escaped they shot and killed a prison officer.

In the process of escaping, Mariko Ngulube broke his leg and was later apprehended. He later died the same day apparently from the injuries. After escaping, Pedzisayi Musariri was shot and killed by prison officers and Zimbabwe Republic Police support unit officers near the prison.

