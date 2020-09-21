Difference between revisions of "Elias Jera"

In July 2018, Elias Jera was elected to Ward 26 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1407 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Masvingo RDC with 1407 votes, beating Briam Masunda of MDC-Alliance with 323 votes, Chenjerai Makozho, independent with 182 votes and Elias Chibaya of PRC with 155 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]