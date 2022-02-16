In July 2018, Elias Mashumba was elected to Ward 26 Nyanga RDC, for MDC Alliance, with 524 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Nyanga RDC with 524 votes, beating Bisset Mapeta of Zanu PF with 351 votes Violah Tongoona, independent with 137 votes. [1]

Events

