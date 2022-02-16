Difference between revisions of "Elias Mashumba"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Elias Mashumba''' was elected to Ward 26 Nyanga RDC, for MDC Alliance, with 524 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his a...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 12:59, 16 February 2022
In July 2018, Elias Mashumba was elected to Ward 26 Nyanga RDC, for MDC Alliance, with 524 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 26 Nyanga RDC with 524 votes, beating Bisset Mapeta of Zanu PF with 351 votes Violah Tongoona, independent with 137 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020