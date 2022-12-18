'''2018''' – elected to Ward 26 [[Nyanga RDC]] with 524 votes, beating [[Bisset Mapeta]] of Zanu PF with 351 votes [[Violah Tongoona]], independent with 137 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

He died in April 2019 at Bonda Mission in Mutasa Central after a short illness.

In July 2018, Elias Mashumba was elected to Ward 26 Nyanga RDC, for MDC Alliance, with 524 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

