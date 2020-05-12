Difference between revisions of "Elias Mawoneke"

In July 2018, Elias Mawoneke was elected to Ward 11 Zaka RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 944 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Zaka RDC with 944 votes, beating Joromia Chikomo of Zanu-PF with 868 votes and Pambani Baramanza of NPF with 157 votes. [1]

