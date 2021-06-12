In December of 2018 it was reported that Mudzuri was suspended for allegedly ‘endorsing’ President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]’s victory in the July 30 polls, a position which was to accepted by the MDC.<ref name="pindula news "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/12/06/mdc-suspends-vice-president-elias-mudzuri-pending-disciplinary-action/ MDC Suspends Vice President Elias Mudzuri Pending Disciplinary Action ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 06 Dec 2018, retrieved: 6 Dec 2018''</ref>. However MDC issued a press statement stating that it had not suspended party Vice President Elias Mudzuri.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/12/06/elias-mudzuri-not-suspended-mdc/ Elias Mudzuri NOT Suspended- MDC ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018''</ref>

Elias Mudzuri is a Zimbabwean engineer, politician and member of parliament for Warren Park. He was the Mayor of Harare, and was the minister of energy in the Government of National Unity.

He is a member of the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai for which he served as Organising Secretary before he was replaced by Nelson Chamisa in 2011.



Background

Mudzuri is the brother to Harrison Mudzuri. He was born to Dzingai and the late Locardia Mudzuri.[3] His home town is Zaka in Masvingo Province.[4]

Education

He graduated from Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government, with a Masters degree in Public Administration. Mudzuri also trained in Sierre Leone as a civil engineer and was a 2006 Mason Fellow in Public Policy.[5]

Service / Career

He was elected the first publicly elected Harare Mayor in 2002.[6] While he was Mayor, he was suspended in April 2003 by then Minister of Local Government Ignatius Chombo who set up a a nine-member commission led by the late Professor Jameson Kurasha to investigate him. A November 2003 High Court ruling declared that the Kurasha Commission was improperly formed and the evidence it gathered could not be used to fire Mudzuri.[7] He was then dismissed in 2005 on allegations of maladministration and defying ministerial directives. He was replaced by Sekesai Makwavarara.[8]



After the 2008 harmonised elections he was appointed the Minister of Energy and Power Development in the Government of National Unity.[9] He was dismissed in June 2010 and replaced by Elton Mangoma in a cabinet reshuffle by then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai. He was reportedly fired after a national blackout during the World Cup that also knocked out power in neighbouring Zambia. Speculation was that the 10-hour power failure was an embarrassment because Mudzuri had promised the week before to keep the lights on throughout the tournament so Zimbabweans could enjoy the games in South Africa[10]

He was appointed the Vice President of MDC-T by party leader Morgan Tsvangirai on 15 July 2016 together with Kuwadzana legislator Nelson Chamisa.[11]

Events

Taking Nephew To Court Over Car

In 2014 Mudzuri took his nephew Kudakwashe Mudzuri to court for stealing his vehicle and taking it for a joyride before damaging it in an accident. Kudakwashe Mudzuri appeared in court facing charges of unlawful contact or use of vehicle, driving without a driver’s licence and negligent driving. Kudakwashe pleaded guilty to the three counts and magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa deferred judgment and sentencing to the next day.[12]





Visit to State House

Mudzuri was attacked by his colleagues for allegedly visiting the state house without other MDC members. He responded;

This morning I responded to the invite that was extended to me by Senate President in my capacity as the leader of the House under the Parliamentary Standing Rules and Orders rule 11 that states: “The President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate, accompanied by their proposers and seconders and other Senators, shall as soon as may be after their election, present themselves to the President.” It is with sadness and unfortunate circumstances that my fellow junior parliamentarians would want to play petty politics on something that is part of my terms of reference as Party deployed. My confusion to all this stems from the fact that, if what I did was “ illegal” to my fellow parliamentarians, then I want to understand what we are still doing in parliament as a Party and wasting taxpayer’s money.

I went to State House not to appease President Munangagwa, but to respect the office of Parliament. If I am wrong and they are right I would be proud to be fired from the Party because I represented the Party in Parliament business. It’s sad that my very colleagues were fully engaged in parliament business at HICC on post-budget consultations, a budget presentation that saw MPs under attack from police. What hypocrisy! I believe that I went to State House not to betray anyone nor did I do it nicodemusly but in the full knowledge of my colleagues who then faked theatrical accusations. The nation is faced with acute economic challenges under a failed leadership of ZANU-PF. That must be our focus, but to abuse my person this way is very unfortunate. Eng Elias Mudzuri MP



