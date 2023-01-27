The other six are [[Norest Marara]], [[Gift Konjana]], [[John Nyika]], [[Den Moyo]], [[Edwin Dzambara]] and [[Edward Kakora]].

On 16 January 2023, Mudzuri and six other senior party members were suspended by MDC-T for indiscipline.<ref name=" Pindula "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/17/mdc-suspends-seven-senior-officials/ MDC Suspends Seven Senior Officials], '' Pindula '', Published: 17 January 2023, Retrieved: 27 January 2023</ref>





Elias Mudzuri is a Zimbabwean politician and a former Member of Parliament for Warren Park. He was the Mayor of Harare, and was the Minister of Energy in the Government of National Unity.

He is a member of the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora for which he served as Organising Secretary before he was replaced by Nelson Chamisa in 2011.

In December 2018 it was reported that Mudzuri was suspended for allegedly ‘endorsing’ President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the 30 July polls, a position which was not accepted by the MDC. [1].

However, the MDC issued a press statement stating that it had not suspended party Vice President Elias Mudzuri.[2]

Personal Details

Born: He was born to Dzingai and the late Locardia Mudzuri.

He is brother to Harrison Mudzuri. [3] His home town is Zaka in Masvingo Province.[4]

School / Education

He graduated from Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government, with a Masters degree in Public Administration.

Mudzuri also trained in Sierre Leone as a civil engineer and was a 2006 Mason Fellow in Public Policy.[5]

Service/Career

He was elected the first publicly elected Harare Mayor in 2002. [6]

While he was Mayor, he was suspended in April 2003 by then Minister of Local Government Ignatius Chombo who set up a nine-member commission led by the late Professor Jameson Kurasha to investigate him.

A November 2003 High Court ruling declared that the Kurasha Commission was improperly formed and the evidence it gathered could not be used to fire Mudzuri. [7]

He was then dismissed in 2005 on allegations of maladministration and defying ministerial directives. He was replaced by Sekesai Makwavarara. [8]

After the 2008 harmonised elections, Mudzuri was appointed the Minister of Energy and Power Development in the Government of National Unity.[9]

He was dismissed in June 2010 and replaced by Elton Mangoma in a cabinet reshuffle by then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai. He was reportedly fired after a national blackout during the World Cup that also knocked out power in neighbouring Zambia.

Speculation was that the 10-hour power failure was an embarrassment because Mudzuri had promised the week before to keep the lights on throughout the tournament so Zimbabweans could enjoy the games in South Africa[10]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Warren Park returned to Parliament:

Elias Mudzuri of MDC–T with 10 956 votes or 64.14 percent,

Abicia Ushewokunze of Zanu PF with 4 853 votes or 28.41 percent,

Ellen Mombeshora of MDC–N with 1 119 votes or 6.55 percent,

2 others with 153 votes or 0.90 percent.

Total 17 081 votes

He was appointed the Vice President of MDC-T by party leader Morgan Tsvangirai on 15 July 2016 together with Kuwadzana legislator Nelson Chamisa. [11]

Taking Nephew To Court Over Car

In 2014 Mudzuri took his nephew Kudakwashe Mudzuri to court for stealing his vehicle and taking it for a joyride before damaging it in an accident. Kudakwashe Mudzuri appeared in court facing charges of unlawful contact or use of vehicle, driving without a driver’s licence and negligent driving. Kudakwashe pleaded guilty to the three counts and magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa deferred judgment and sentencing to the next day. [12]

Visit to State House

Mudzuri was attacked by his colleagues for allegedly visiting the state house without other MDC members. He responded;

This morning I responded to the invite that was extended to me by Senate President in my capacity as the leader of the House under the Parliamentary Standing Rules and Orders rule 11 that states: “The President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate, accompanied by their proposers and seconders and other Senators, shall as soon as may be after their election, present themselves to the President.” It is with sadness and unfortunate circumstances that my fellow junior parliamentarians would want to play petty politics on something that is part of my terms of reference as Party deployed. My confusion to all this stems from the fact that, if what I did was “illegal” to my fellow parliamentarians, then I want to understand what we are still doing in parliament as a Party and wasting taxpayer’s money. I went to State House not to appease President Munangagwa, but to respect the office of Parliament. If I am wrong and they are right I would be proud to be fired from the Party because I represented the Party in Parliament business. It’s sad that my very colleagues were fully engaged in parliament business at HICC on post-budget consultations, a budget presentation that saw MPs under attack from police. What hypocrisy! I believe that I went to State House not to betray anyone nor did I do it nicodemusly but in the full knowledge of my colleagues who then faked theatrical accusations. The nation is faced with acute economic challenges under a failed leadership of Zanu PF. That must be our focus, but to abuse my person this way is very unfortunate. Eng Elias Mudzuri MP

Events

Murder Reports

In June 2021 there was a report that Mudzuri faced arrest for murdering 23-year-old Ronald Mukumbira, of Epworth. Mudzuri was allegedly named by the man as one of the people who brutally assaulted him at a bar in Harare on 7 June 2021.

A police memo said Mukumbira was drinking beer at Duriro Pub & Grill in the Workington industrial area. The bar is reportedly owned by Mudzuri.

The man was assaulted “with unknown weapons” by Mudzuri and others, including a Leonard Mudzuri thought to be related to the politician.

Left for dead, police say Mukumbira was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital at around 3.30 AM with a deep cut on the head and injuries on the ribs and knees.

Mukumbira was treated and discharged, arriving home in Epworth at about 3 PM the same day. Upon arrival at his place of residence, Mukumbira told his mother Netsai Mukumbira that he was assaulted by Elias Mudzuri, Leonard Mudzuri and other unknown accused persons at Duriro bar.

Moments after recounting his ordeal, according to police, Mukumbira stopped talking and he died at 7 PM on 10 June. The reasons for the assault are not stated in the police document.

Mukumbira’s body was taken to Tayedzwa Funeral Service. [13]

On 16 June 2021 at 6 AM, Ronald Mukumbira's relatives left his body on a verandah at the Mudzuri’s rural home in the Four Miles area of Zaka.

The Mukumbira family said they were angry that police had not arrested Mudzuri, and their mood was not lifted by a post-mortem report which did not link the assault to the death. According to the victim’s mother, the pathologist wrote: “police to investigate.”

The family said they feared that the police were unable to arrest Mudzuri because of his and his party’s links to the ruling Zanu PF party, which is associated with impunity.[14]

Appointed MDC-T Vice President

In December 2020, Mudzuri was appointed deputy president by the newly-appointed MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora following an extraordinary congress held that month.[15]

Mudzuri and other senior party members including Thokozani Khupe and Morgen Komichi disputed the outcome of the extraordinary congress alleging it was rigged.

In February 2021, following meetings of the MDC-T National Executive and National Council, Thokozani Khupe was officially appointed the party’s first vice president, and Elias Mudzuri was appointed the second vice president.

The appointments came after the two MDC-T organs had amended the party's constitution to create the position of second vice president of the party "in an effort in aligning the party constitution with that of the country."[16]

In December 2022, just before the MDC-T 5th ordinary congress, Mudzuri revealed he will not be contesting for any post citing irregularities in the party’s electoral processes.

He said will not leave the party but will remain a card-carrying and loyal member of the party.[17]

Suspension by MDC-T in 2023

On 16 January 2023, Mudzuri and six other senior party members were suspended by MDC-T for indiscipline.[18]

The other six are Norest Marara, Gift Konjana, John Nyika, Den Moyo, Edwin Dzambara and Edward Kakora.

Marara is the Secretary for Party Business and Projects, Konjana is MDC Chairperson in Mashonaland West Province, Nyika is MDC Chairperson in Masvingo Province, Moyo is MDC Chairperson USA Province, Dzambara is Secretary for Education and Kakora is a National Executive Member.