Difference between revisions of "Elias Sithole"

In July 2018, Elias Sithole was elected to Ward 5 Epworth Local Board, for MDC Alliance, with 2353 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Epworth Local Board with 2353 votes, beating Chamunorwa Takundwa of Zanu PF with 2026 votes, Thomas Gowero, independent with 978 votes, Christopher Munemo of ZDU with 79 votes, and Nancy Nzeke of ZIPP with 64 votes. [1]

