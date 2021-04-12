Difference between revisions of "Elias Sithole"
In July 2018, Elias Sithole was elected to Ward 5 Epworth Local Board, for MDC Alliance, with 2353 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 5 Epworth Local Board with 2353 votes, beating Chamunorwa Takundwa of Zanu PF with 2026 votes, Thomas Gowero, independent with 978 votes, Christopher Munemo of ZDU with 79 votes, and Nancy Nzeke of ZIPP with 64 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
