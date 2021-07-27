

Elias Soko is a Bishop of Forward in Faith International Ministries South Africa.

Background

Wife

Prisca Soko[1]

Children

Prisca and Elias Soko have a son named Gabriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko who was born in July 2013.[1]

Education

Elias Soko is an AMFCC postgraduate. He also holds a BTH degree from the University of South Africa and studied towards a 2nd degree in Communication.[2]