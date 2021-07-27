Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Elias Soko"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox Christian leader | type = <!-- or Cardinal or Antipope or Coptic Pope --> | honorific-prefix = Archbishop | name = Elias Soko | honorific-suf...")
 
 
Line 73: Line 73:
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 +
 +
===Age===
 +
 +
Elias Soko was born on 6 September.<ref name="FBB">[https://www.facebook.com/fifmiCptYouth/posts/today-it-is-archbishop-elias-sokos-birthdaylets-celebrate-with-him-just-leave-yo/2142264226094161/ Forward In Faith Capetown City Youth], ''Facebook'', Published: September 6, 2018, Retrieved: July 27, 2021</ref>
  
 
===Wife===
 
===Wife===

Latest revision as of 07:00, 27 July 2021

Archbishop

Elias Soko
Bishop Elias Soko
ChurchForward in Faith International Ministries
Personal details
DenominationChristian
ResidenceSouth Africa
SpousePrisca Soko
ChildrenGabriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko
OccupationSenior Pastor and Bishop


Elias Soko is a Bishop of Forward in Faith International Ministries South Africa.

Background

Age

Elias Soko was born on 6 September.[1]

Wife

Prisca Soko[2]

Children

Prisca and Elias Soko have a son named Gabriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko who was born in July 2013.[2]

Education

Elias Soko is an AMFCC postgraduate. He also holds a BTH degree from the University of South Africa and studied towards a 2nd degree in Communication.[3]

References

  1. Forward In Faith Capetown City Youth, Facebook, Published: September 6, 2018, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 ZAOGA- FORWARD IN FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Facebook, Published: November 17, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
  3. Leaders, FIFMI-Capetown, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Elias_Soko&oldid=108721"