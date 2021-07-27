Elias Soko was born on 6 September.<ref name="FBB">[https://www.facebook.com/fifmiCptYouth/posts/today-it-is-archbishop-elias-sokos-birthdaylets-celebrate-with-him-just-leave-yo/2142264226094161/ Forward In Faith Capetown City Youth], ''Facebook'', Published: September 6, 2018, Retrieved: July 27, 2021</ref>



Elias Soko is a Bishop of Forward in Faith International Ministries South Africa.

Background

Age

Elias Soko was born on 6 September.[1]

Wife

Prisca Soko[2]

Children

Prisca and Elias Soko have a son named Gabriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko who was born in July 2013.[2]

Education

Elias Soko is an AMFCC postgraduate. He also holds a BTH degree from the University of South Africa and studied towards a 2nd degree in Communication.[3]