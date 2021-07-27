Difference between revisions of "Elias Soko"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox Christian leader | type = <!-- or Cardinal or Antipope or Coptic Pope --> | honorific-prefix = Archbishop | name = Elias Soko | honorific-suf...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Background)
|Line 73:
|Line 73:
==Background==
==Background==
|+
|+
|+
|+
===Wife===
===Wife===
Latest revision as of 07:00, 27 July 2021
Archbishop
Elias Soko
|Church
|Forward in Faith International Ministries
|Personal details
|Denomination
|Christian
|Residence
|South Africa
|Spouse
|Prisca Soko
|Children
|Gabriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko
|Occupation
|Senior Pastor and Bishop
Elias Soko is a Bishop of Forward in Faith International Ministries South Africa.
Background
Age
Elias Soko was born on 6 September.[1]
Wife
Children
Prisca and Elias Soko have a son named Gabriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko who was born in July 2013.[2]
Education
Elias Soko is an AMFCC postgraduate. He also holds a BTH degree from the University of South Africa and studied towards a 2nd degree in Communication.[3]
References
- ↑ Forward In Faith Capetown City Youth, Facebook, Published: September 6, 2018, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 ZAOGA- FORWARD IN FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Facebook, Published: November 17, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ Leaders, FIFMI-Capetown, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 27, 2021