Dr Elijah Chingosho

Dr Elijah Chingosho is a Zimbabwean Engineer and academic. He was appointed Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Director General on 1 August 2021.

Education

Elijah Chingosho holds a Doctorate in Business Administration, and three Masters Degrees in Aeronautical Engineering and Design, Business Administration and Transport Economics. He holds several professional qualifications including being a Chartered Engineer with the United Kingdom Engineering Council, a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics.[1]





Career

Before being appointed CAAZ Director General, Elijah Chingosho served as the chief executive officer of the Nairobi-based African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and was the first person from within SADC to land such an important and prestigious post.

Before being the Secretary General and CEO of the AFRAA, Dr Chingosho held several senior executive positions including AFRAA Director Safety, Technical and Training for nine years.

Before moving to Nairobi, he served as General Manager Engineering at Air Zimbabwe for three years.

Elijah Chingosho is a retired Group Captain from the Airforce of Zimbabwe where he was Director of Engineering before joining Thabs Marketing, a private company based in Harare where he was the Projects Development Manager.[2]

Books

Elementary Aircraft Propulsion (1989)

(1989) African Airlines in the Era of Liberalization (2005)

(2005) General Management (2007)

(2007) Strategic Management, Text and Cases (2007)