Background

Elijah Madzikatire is the firstborn son of Safirio Madzikatire who was commonly known by his professional name, Mukadota. Elijah Madzikatire's mother Ntongasi Lucia Madzikatire died aged 90.[1][2]





Siblings

Elijah Madzikatire has three siblings; the late Rufus and Nancy.[2]

Children

He has a son named Solomon Madzikatire who is also a musician.[3]

Married Life

Elijah Madzikatire was married to Busi Ncube's sister Doreen Ncube. Doreen was also a musician. The two had a son named Solomon.[4]

Career

Acting

He featured in local soapies and films like Studio 263 as ‘Huni’, Tiriparwendo as ‘Mambo Rima’ and in Everyone's Child as ‘Mdhara Shagi’. Madzikatire also featured in international movies like Soldier Soldier, Under the Sun and The Evil in Our Midst.[2] Elijah Madzikatire also featured in a comedy titled Bhero Mukadota which aired on ZTV. He also featured in the international films Running Wild as Abraham and My Lady in 2014.[5]

Music

He started his career as a doorman for his father’s group, the Afrojazz Fiesta.

Elijah Madzikatire used to front the Bhero Band. He also worked for Gramma Records where he had produced the late Paul Matavire's debut single VaJiri.

He said he abandoned music because of his father. Speaking during an interview, Madzikatire said:

"The main reason why I left music was because of endless arguments with my father. I had grown tired of his sketches and wanted to play music alone but he could not have any of it. As a result, and since i had no instruments of my now, I abandoned music."

Elijah said there were times when his father would cause the cancellation of a show if he was not on the programme.[6]