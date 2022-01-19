Difference between revisions of "Elijah Marowa"
In July 2018, Elijah Marowa was elected to Ward 10 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1791 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Buhera RDC with 1791 votes, beating Takaindisa Enock Dzweta of MDC Alliance with 858 votes and Marshel Chibaya of ZIPP with 128 votes, . [1]
