Difference between revisions of "Elijah Mgido"

In July 2018, Elijah Mgido was elected to Ward 7 Chipinge Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 1106 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Chipinge Town Council with 1106 votes, beating Stanley Thondhlana of Zanu-PF with 857 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

